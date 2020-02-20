Three Die After Crane Collapses on Set of Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Indian 2'

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 20 (ANI): Three people died while around 10 suffered injuries after a crane collapsed on the set of the movie, 'Indian 2', starring Kamal Haasan, during the shooting of the film near Chennai on Wednesday night.Madhu, personal assistant to director Shankar, Krishna, assistant director, and a staffer Chandran, have lost their lives in the incident.Injured persons have been shifted to a hospital.Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)