Three Firemen Injured in Violence-hit Northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Three firemen were injured as the Delhi Fire Service attended to 45 calls from violence-hit northeast Delhi, said a senior fire department officer on Tuesday.

On Monday, the department received 45 calls and in attending to those, a fire tender was pelted with stones while another was torched by protesters.

Three firemen sustained injuries, he added.

Violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi on Monday with frenzied protesters torching houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump, besides hurling stones.

A head constable was among four people killed and at least 50 others, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured in the violence.

