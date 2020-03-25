Three New COVID-19 Cases in Telangana, Total Mounts to 39

Hyderabad, Mar 25 (PTI) Three fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Telangana, taking the total number of people infected with the virus in the state to 39, according to a bulletin issued by the state government late Tuesday night.

A 64-year-old woman, a resident of Hyderabad who came into contact with one of the previous positive cases, is among the new patients.

A 57-year-old man and another woman from Bhadradri-Kothagudem, both of whom came into contact with positive cases, also tested positive for coronavirus, the media bulletin said.

The process of contamination has started in the residential areas of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Rangareddy district areas, the bulletin said.

None of the three patients had recent history of travel abroad.

The 39 cases include the very first patient in the state who was discharged after recovery.

