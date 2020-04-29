Three People Die of COVID-19 in Rajasthan; 2,438 Cases in State

Jaipur, Apr 29 (PTI) Three people died of coronavirus in Rajasthan on Wednesday even as the state recorded 74 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,438, an official said.

The state has so far witnessed 55 deaths due to the virus, with Jaipur alone accounting for 30 deaths.

"Three deaths due to COVID-19 occurred in Jaipur," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said.

"As many as 74 fresh cases were reported in the state, including 22 in Jaipur," he added.

Singh said besides Jaipur, 11 cases were reported in Ajmer, 13 in Jodhpur, nine in Pali, eight in Chittorgarh, three in Kota, two each in Bhilwara and Dholpur and one each in Banswara, Dholpur, Bharatpur and Udaipur.

A total of 2,438 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state so far.

Singh said so far 814 patients have tested negative for the infection after treatment, of which 592 have been discharged from hospitals.

Jaipur has reported the highest 878 positive cases, followed by 413 in Jodhpur.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan includes two Italian citizens and 61 people brought from Iran being put up in Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer.

The entire state is under a lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to track the people infected with the virus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)