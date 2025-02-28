Most health-related social media posts from top influencers are misleading, lack medical evidence, and are biased by financial backing, a new study shows. What can you do to protect yourself against misinformation?Bad health advice and fraudulent cures are as old as time. Early Christians were instructed to ingest devotional images of saints to heal ailments and pain, while quacks in the 18th century sold so-called "snake oil" as a cure-all for health problems.

In the age of social media, medical misinformation has spread far quicker than any travelling charlatan or priest could ever achieve. With millions of followers at the tap of a finger, influencers seemingly wield significant power when it comes to health and medical advice.

A new study, published in the journal JAMA Network Open, has found around 85% of social media posts about medical tests provide misleading or potentially harmful false medical advice that failed to mention important harms such as overdiagnosis or overuse.

"These data demonstrate a need for stronger regulation of misleading medical information on social media," the authors wrote.

Medical misinformation is rife on social media

The researchers say social media posts are a leading contributor to overdiagnosis and increasing demand for unnecessary treatments. These are recognized as major health threats.

Overdiagnosis diverts healthcare resources away from tackling diseases which are underdiagnosed and undertreated, the researchers say. Treatment overuse can lead to side effects like medication-induced headaches.

The researchers analyzed 982 social media posts from Instagram and TikTok influencers with around 200 million followers to assess their accuracy and potential impact on viewers. Posts discussing five specific medical tests such as full-body MRI scans and testosterone-level checks were the focus.

Of these, only 15% mentioned potential harm associated with the medical tests.

Financial incentives bias medical advice on social media

Almost all influencers in the sample lacked the medical expertise to provide accurate information. Only 6% of posts included some form of medical evidence.

Instead, influencers tended to rely on anecdotal evidence or cherry-picked data to promote tests that may not be necessary or even beneficial.

For example, multi-cancer early detection tests and gut microbiome tests are heavily promoted on social media. These tests are often marketed as essential for maintaining good health, but the scientific evidence supporting their widespread use is limited.

"Clearly, this new evidence of persuasive and misleading information across almost 1,000 posts demands responses to help curtail potential overdiagnosis and overuse," the authors wrote.

The study also found over two-thirds of the influencers had financial incentives to promote the test they were posting about.

This financial incentive can lead to biased information, where the benefits of the tests are exaggerated, and the risks are downplayed.

How to protect yourself online

Finding reliable and science-based health advice online can be difficult, but research points to several things anyone can do to protect against health misinformation:

Verify the Source: Always check the credentials of the person providing medical advice. Influencers may not have the necessary medical background to offer reliable information.

Protect yourself against misleading information: Think critically about the content you are viewing. Ask yourself if the informer is referring to scientific evidence from reputable sources.

Fact-check information: Use reliable sources to fact-check the information shared by influencers. Websites like the NHS, the Mayo Clinic, and the WHO provide accurate and up-to-date information.

Think before you share: Before you pass something along, consider whether it may be untrue or could cause harm. Checking the accuracy of information with a reputable source can cut down on sharing falsehoods.

Sharpen your media literacy skills: Playing science-backed games, including the Spot the Troll and Bad News, can reduce your chances of believing false health information.

