TN CM Apprises Guv of Steps Taken to Contain Virus Spread

Chennai, May 4 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday apprised Governor Banwarilal Purohit of the steps taken to control the spread of COVID-19 in the state, the Raj Bhavan said.

The meeting came on a day when the state registered its highest single day spike of positive coronavirus cases-- 527.

Palaniswami, accompanied by Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar and Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, called on Purohit at the Raj Bhavan.

The Governor discussed the COVID-19 control measures taken by the state government and prevailing current situation with the chief minister, a Raj Bhavan release said.

Tamil Nadu on Monday recorded an all time high of 527 COVID-19 fresh cases in a day, taking the tally to 3,550.

With the death of a person today, the aggregate number of fatalities in the state rose to 31.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)