Transgenders Distribute Face Masks, Food to Poor Amid Lockdown in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Mar 26 (PTI) Some transgenders in Mathura have started a drive to distribute face masks and food to the poor amid a lockdown in the city to check the spread of coronavirus.

Poonam Chauhan, a resident of Bharatpur area, and three others took this initiative seeing people unable to get masks and food.

“I started this drive with my three associates, following the advice of my 'guru ji' (spiritual teacher)”, Chauhan said.

"We must provide two meals to anyone facing hardship during these times," Chauhan added.

Chauhan's mobile number has also been made public so that people can contact if they need food or face masks.

“We will not let anybody go hungry,” Chauhan said, while requesting people to stay indoors during the lockdown.

