TRCF Appeals to Gujjars, Bakerwals to Suspend Seasonal Migration Till Lockdown Ends

Jammu, Apr 5 (PTI) An organization working for the upliftment of the tribal population in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday appealed to the Gujjar and Bakerwal communities to suspend their bi-annual, seasonal migration till the end of ongoing lockdown aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.

As per the centuries-old tradition, the nomadic tribal population start the seasonal migration in the first week of April every year, undertaking 40 to 45 days of travel to reach their destinations in upper reaches in search of greener pastures.

"The tribal population is urged to delay their seasonal migration at least up to April 14 in view of the lockdown imposed by the government and stay home for their safety and security,” founder of Tribal Research Cultural Foundation (TRCF) Javaid Rahi said in a statement here.

He advised the tribal population to follow social distancing and avoid all types of religious, cultural and social congregations and rituals.

In a letter to Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu, the TRCF sought a comprehensive plan in consultation with the local tribal elders to address the tribal migration issue.

“The temperature is on rise in the plains of Jammu region and the nomadic Gujjar, Bakerwal, Gaddi and Sippi tribes, as per their tradition, are set to start their seasonal migration with their herds of buffaloes, cows, horses, goats and sheep towards the upper reaches of the Shivalik, Pirpanjal and Trikuta mountains in greater Himalayas.

"Some of them have to migrate within their native districts, some have to move inter-district and a majority of them have to cross over to Kashmir and Ladakh to spend five months in pastures, Dhoks and Behaks,” Rahi said.

