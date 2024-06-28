Trees: What They Do for Us and Why We Need Them

They are key allies against climate change, provide food and clean water, and can even lift our mood. Without them, our past and future would look very different. Explore the many wonderful jobs trees do for us.Many first memories of trees might be of clambering among their branches or seeing the fruit that grows on their branches. But while they are familiar to us all, what exactly are trees?
Biologically speaking, they are perennial plants with a woody trunk and branches that can grow to be spectacularly tall.
And they are vital for our survival. This is because trees provide many so-called 'ecosystem services', which are defined as "direct or indirect contributions of ecosystems to human well-being".
The ecosystem services of trees
Trees supply us with a huge variety of food, including apples, avocados, dates, nuts, olives and citrus fruits, to name but a few.
And their wood has been central to the development of human civilization — without it we wouldn't have come very far. Even Ötzi, the famous 5300-year-old ice mummy, carried a bow made from a yew tree. Wood has long been used as a fuel and building material, as well as a resource to make furniture, musical instruments, paper and textile fibers such as viscose.
Trees provide air, water and reduce noise
But their greatest service is that they help us to breathe. In order to grow, trees carry out what is known as photosynthesis.
During this process they absorb the climate-damaging greenhouse gas carbon dioxide (CO2) from the air and, with the help of sunlight, convert it into sugar which provides energy to grow. A by-product of photosynthesis is oxygen, without which we could not survive on our planet.
Exactly how much oxygen is produced depends on the type and age of the tree: evergreen conifers produce oxygen continuously, deciduous trees only when they have leaves. According to several sources, a mature beech tree can supply ten people with oxygen per year. Its leaves also filter a significant amount of dust, bacteria and fungal spores from the air.
Natural air conditioners and CO2 stores
Come the heat of the summer, the leaves of a tree provide us with much-needed shade, as well as protecting against UV radiation and cooling the air around them.
For example, beech trees evaporate 400-500 liters of water per day through their leaves, cooling surroundings by 3-6 degrees Celsius (37-42 Fahrenheit). Those same leaves can dampen noise in cities.
And then there are the roots, which not only allow trees to store rain in the soil and filter it to ensure clean groundwater. They also help to keep the ground firm even on a slope or during heavy rainfall and play a major role in sequestering emissions.
Because wood is not only a renewable raw material, it also stores climate-damaging CO2, which trees absorb from the air during photosynthesis and also keep in the ground via their roots.
According to scientific estimates, around 4.3 billion tons of CO2 is currently stored in Germany's forests alone. Woodlands also actively remove around 52 million tons of