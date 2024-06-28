New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) The eight key infrastructure sectors' growth rose by 6.3 per cent in May on healthy expansion in the production of coal, natural gas, and electricity, according to official data released on Friday.

The production of the eight sectors grew 6.7 per cent in April.

The growth of these core sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- was 5.2 per cent in May 2023.

The official data showed that fertiliser, crude oil, and cement output recorded negative growth in May.

During April-May this fiscal, the output of these sectors was up 6.5 per cent against 4.9 per cent in the same period last fiscal.

The eight core sectors contribute 40.27 per cent to the country's Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

