TRIFED Writes to States, UTs Outlining Impact of COVID-19 on Tribals

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): The Tribal Cooperation Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) on Friday wrote to the chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories (UTs) and all state-level nodal agencies over combating the impact of COVID-19 on Non-Timber Forest Products (NTFP), trade and tribal interests.TRIFED, which comes under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, said that the COVID-19 has impacted the trade and industry sector and tribes are no exception to that."COVID-19 has posed an unprecedented difficulty across the world. Almost all the states and UTs in India are affected by it, in varying degrees including all sectors of trade and industry and all segments of society. The tribes are no exception especially this being the peak season for NTFP in many regions," said Pravir Krishna, MD, TRIFED, in the letter.The letter said it is necessary to think in advance about certain precautionary measures to be taken to protect all, especially tribal-gatherers."The states have communicated the key points which are illustrative and not exhaustive. There may be several state-specific and/or NTFP-specific points that states may like to include in this list. TRIFED requests the states and all state level nodal agencies to ensure that these points reach the persons at the cutting edge (tribal gatherers as also their field-level functionaries) at the earliest," Krishna said. (ANI)

