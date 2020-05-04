Tripura to Send Back 33,000 Migrant Workers, Largely by Train, Says CM Biplab Kumar Deb

Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 4 (ANI): Tripura has decided to send back 33,000 migrant workers to their respective states, largely by train, chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb said here on Monday."There are more than 33,000 migrant workers and their family members in the state belonging to Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and West Bengal. As the working season is getting over, they are required to be sent home largely by train," the chief minster posted on Twitter.A letter issued by Tripura chief secretary Manoj Kumar said: "In this regard, the matter has already been taken up by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, these states and Ministry of Railways. General Manager, North East Frontier is the nodal officer for arranging trains for stranded people in Tripura."The chief minster further said that a team would be constituted in order to facilitate and coordinate the transfer of migrant workers as per the Standard Operational Procedure (SOP)."We have appointed the following officials for respective States to help in bringing back the stranded people in Tripura," he tweeted.In an order issued on May 1, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students, and other persons stranded at different places by special trains. (ANI)

