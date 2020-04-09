Trump Attacks WHO over Criticism of US Approach to COVID-19

World. (File Image)

Washington D.C. [US], April 9 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) stepped up attack on World Health Organisation while referring to the January 14 tweet made by the UN Health Body which claimed that there was no human-to-human transmission."World Health Organisation made a statement on January 14 that there was no human-to-human transmission, while there was. They criticised me very strongly when I said that we were going to shut down flights coming in from China. On many ways, they were wrong," he said.The President said his administration is working to make new therapies and treatments available without delay.The US President also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the decision on the export of hydroxychloroquine, in the wake of global coronavirus pandemic."Our national stockpile is now equipped with nearly 30 million hydroxychloroquine pills. I want to thank Prime Minister Modi of India for allowing us to have what we requested before the problem arose. He was terrific. We will remember it," the US President said, addressing a press briefing here.Earlier, the President had in a tweet thanked India and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "strong leadership.""Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten! Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!" Trump had tweeted.The United States as of Wednesday was leading the world in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 429,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. The death toll in the country has surpassed 14,500.The death toll in Italy and Spain stand at 17,000 and 12,000 respectively.According to a New York Times report, New York reported its highest number of coronavirus-related deaths in a single day on Wednesday, announcing that another 779 people had died bringing the virus death toll to 6,268 in New York State. (ANI)

