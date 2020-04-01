Trump Warns Iran of 'heavy Price' in Case of Attack on US Troops

World. (File Image)

Washington, Apr 1 (AFP) President Donald Trump warned Iran on Wednesday of a "heavy price" if it or its allies in Iraq attack US troops stationed there.

"If this happens, Iran will pay a very heavy price, indeed!" Trump tweeted.

The US president also wrote: "Upon information and belief, Iran or its proxies are planning a sneak attack on U.S. troops and/or assets in Iraq." It was not clear whether Trump meant Washington actually has intelligence of such a plan. (AFP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)