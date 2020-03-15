Tsvetana Pironkova Announces Return to Professional Tennis

Plovdiv [Bulgaria], Mar 15 (ANI): Former Wimbledon semifinalist Tsvetana Pironkova has announced her plans to return to international tennis after a break of three years.The highest-ranked Bulgarian played her last match at Wimbledon in 2017. The 32-year-old later gave birth to a son in March 2018."For the past three months, I have been intensively training in order to compete at a professional level again," Pironkova wrote in an Instagram post."It wasn't an easy decision, considering the extent of the challenge. There are many circumstances that I need to take into account, but what matters the most is that I have the love and full support of my family," she added.In the year 2010, Pironkova became the first woman from Bulgaria to reach a Grand Slam semifinal in nearly 20 years after she qualified in the final four of Wimbledon.She also attained a career-high ranking of World No.31 in 2010."I will soon share with you a short schedule of the tournaments that I am planning to play," she further said.Pironkova also owns the current Bulgarian record for singles wins in Fed Cup (22). (ANI)

