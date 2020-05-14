TV Today Q4 Net Up 15.6 Pc to 27.8 Cr

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Media house TV Today on Thursday reported a 15.64 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 27.8 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 24.04 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, TV Today said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 208.3 crore as compared with Rs 175.89 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Television broadcasting posted revenue of Rs 169.07 crore as against Rs 141.47 crore in the year-ago period, while revenue from radio broadcasting stood at Rs 3.65 crore in the fourth quarter as compared with Rs 4.65 crore a year ago, it added.

Revenue from newspaper publishing during the fourth quarter stood at Rs 6.86 crore as compared with Rs 9.29 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, the company said.

For the fiscal ended March 31, 2020, consolidated net proft was at Rs 139.36 crore as against Rs 131.1 crore in the previous fiscal, the company said.

Revenue from operations for the year 2019-20 stood at Rs 857.22 crore as compared with Rs 742.24 crore in 2018-19, it added.

The company said COVID-19 outbreak is causing significant disturbance and slowdown of economic activity in India and across the globe.

"The group has evaluated impact of this pandemic on its business operations. Based on its review and current indicators of economic conditions, there is no significant impact on its financial results.

"The group will continue to closely monitor any material changes arising of future economic conditions and impact on its business," it said.

