Two Held for Sharing Child Pornography on Social Media in TN

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 27 (ANI): Two persons were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly uploading and sharing child pornography videos and photos on social media sites, police said. The accused have been identified as N Kumar and N Senthilkumar.The arrests were made based on information from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children and the Cybercrime Police.A case has been registered against them under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology Act.Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

