Two in Pune Test Positive for Coronavirus

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 9 (ANI): Two people in Pune with travel history to Dubai, have tested positive for the coronavirus.Both of them have been admitted to Naidu Hospital in Pune."Two patients of coronavirus have been found in Pune city, both have returned from Dubai. Both have been kept at Naidu Hospital in an isolation ward for treatment and presently both are stable. A close watch is being kept on all those who they came in contact with them. However, citizens should not get panicked about it," a statement from the District Information office read.Earlier in the day, with one more case being reported from Punjab, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country had reached 44, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)