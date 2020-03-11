UK Health Minister Diagnosed with Coronavirus

World. (File Image)

London [UK], Mar 11 (ANI): United Kingdom Health Minister Nadine Dorries was diagnosed with coronavirus on Tuesday.Dorries, in a statement, said she that took all the advised precautions and have been self isolating at home.Dorries, who has served as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Health and Social Care since 2019, becomes the first lawmakers to be diagnosed with the disease in the country."I can confirm I have tested positive for Coronavirus," Dorries said in a statement. "As soon as I was informed I took all the advised precautions and have been self isolating at home."The UK has confirmed over 380 cases of the deadly virus and six fatalities.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)