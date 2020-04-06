UN Chief Urges Govts to Protect Women as Response to COVID-19 Outbreak

World. (File Image)

Washington DC [USA], April 6 (ANI): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday (local time) urged governments across the world to protect women as part of the response to the lethal coronavirus outbreak."Peace is not just the absence of war. Many women under lockdown for #COVID19 face violence where they should be safest: in their own homes. Today I appeal for peace in homes around the world. I urge all governments to put women's safety first as they respond to the pandemic," the UN chief said on Twitter.The combination of economic and social stresses brought on by the pandemic, as well as restrictions on movement, have dramatically increased the numbers of women and girls facing abuse, in almost all countries, he said.Providing further examples of such issues, which also likely affects both the developed as well as the poorer economies, Guterres noted that nearly a quarter of female college students reported having experienced sexual assault or misconduct in the US, whilst in parts of sub-Saharan Africa, partner violence to be a reality for 65 per cent of women.Responding to the rise in violence is further complicated by the fact the institutions are already under a huge strain from the demands of dealing with the pandemic. "Healthcare providers and police are overwhelmed and understaffed", said Guterres, adding that the "local support groups are paralysed or short of funds.""Some domestic violence shelters are closed, others are full," he added.During a briefing at the UN Headquarters, Guterres said that that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) may meet soon to discuss the pandemic, which has infected more than 1.2 million worldwide and killed close to 70,000. (ANI)

