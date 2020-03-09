UP CM Adityanath Asks People to Send Daughters to School

Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 9 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday urged people to send their daughters to school and take care of their health so they can also contribute to the nation and bring laurels."Send daughters to school and take care of their health. When the discrimination between daughter and son ends, you will see that the daughter will take your name to national and international horizons," Adityanath said here.The chief minister was speaking at an event on the occasion of International Women's Day. (ANI)

