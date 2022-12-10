Lakhimpur Kheri, December 10: A couple was found dead under mysterious circumstances here, police said on Saturday. The deceased have been Bhagauti Prasad Dixit (50) and his wife Ramrati Devi (45), residents of Kannapur village, they said.

While Devi was found lying in a pool of blood on the roadside, Prasad was found hanging from a nearby tree on Thursday, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Arun Kumar Singh. UP Shocker: Speeding Car Knocks Down Man in Ghaziabad, Horrific Video Caught on CCTV.

A blood-stained iron rod and a motorcycle, belonging to the deceased, were recovered from the spot, he said. According to the post-mortem report, the woman died due to a head injury and the man by hanging, Kheri SP Sanjiv Suman said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Arrested for Trying To Rape Minor Boy During Wedding Function in Ghaziabad.

The family members of the deceased couple have alleged that the duo was attacked by some unidentified miscreants with an intention of robbing them.

However, the police have ruled out the robbery attempt and are probing the matter, police said.