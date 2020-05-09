 UP-VIRUS-FLIGHT Over 180 Indians Stuck in Sharjah Flown to Lucknow

Lucknow, May 9 (PTI) An Air India flight with over 180 Indians from Sharjah reached Lucknow on Saturday evening, an official said.

This is the first flight reaching Lucknow with Indians stuck abroad due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

"An Air India flight IX184 arrived in Lucknow from Sharjah on Saturday at around 9.00 pm. The tentative number of passengers arriving in Lucknow is over 180. This is the first flight arriving in Lucknow during lockdown, bringing back Indians stranded abroad due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown," Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport Director A K Sharma told PTI.

After the arrival, the passengers were screened at the airport and then sent to quarantine.

"The passengers who arrived today have been quarantined in Lucknow,” Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash told PTI.

“There are four categories of paid quarantine. The maximum price is Rs 2,000 per day, while the minimum is Rs 400 per day. We have identified ESI Hospital in Sarojininagar area of Lucknow and any passenger found symptomatic for the infection will be admitted there,” he said.

Senior officials of the police and district administration were present at the airport during landing of the flight.

