'Uppu Kappurambu' Trailer: Keerthy Suresh, Suhas Starrer Telugu Film is Blend of Satire, Wit, Humour (Watch Video)

Agency News ANI| Jun 20, 2025 02:55 PM IST
Uppu Kappurambu (Image source: Instagram/ primevideoin)

Mumbai, June 20: The makers of Suhas and Keerthy Suresh starrer 'Uppu Kappurambu' unveiled the trailer of the Telugu film. Produced by Radhika Lavu, under the banner of Ellanar Films Pvt Ltd, the film is directed by Ani. I.V. Sasi, and it stars Keerthy Suresh, Suhas, Babu Mohan, Shatru, and Talluri Rameshwari in lead roles. Set in the early 1990s, the story takes place in Chitti Jayapuram, a town facing a unique crisis: Uppu Kappurambu has run out of space to bury the dead. As the newly appointed, idealistic village head Apoorva (Keerthy Suresh) takes command, she is mocked by people who are uncomfortable with a female in leadership. Keerthy Suresh in Sarees: Embracing Tradition with Elegance (View Pics).

Determined to make things right, she turns to Chinna (Suhas), the eccentric graveyard caretaker, whose own motivations cause unforeseen disaster. Keerthy Suresh shared what made her to join the cast of 'Uppu Kappurambu', "What drew me to Uppu Kappurambu was its unique blend of satire and heart," said Keerthy Suresh. While talking about her character, she added, "Apoorva is a refreshingly different character. She's idealistic, determined, and a little out of her depth. It was an absolute joy to bring her character to life, especially in a world so rooted in our rural culture. The film uses humour and local flavour to spotlight something serious, and that's what makes it hit home. " Keerthy Suresh's Action-comedy 'Revolver Rita' Release Date Out, Film to Hit Theatres on This Day.

    Suhas shared, "Playing Chinna was unlike anything I've done before. He's a simple guy caught in a very odd and layered situation. The trailer beautifully captures the tone of the film. It's quirky, emotional, and full of surprises. What I love about Uppu Kappurambu the most is that it never tries to be preachy." 'Uppu Kappurambu' will premiere on Prime Video on July 4.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

