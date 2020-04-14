US Approves Sale of Harpoon Missiles, Torpedoes Worth USD 155 Million to India

World. (File Image)

Washington DC [US], April 14 (ANI): The US government has approved the sale of air-launched Harpoon anti-ship missiles and torpedoes to India for a combined cost of USD 155 million.The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) in two separate releases informed that the "State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale" to the government of India of ten AGM-84L Harpoon Block II air-launched missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of USD 92 million and sixteen MK 54 All Up Round Lightweight Torpedoes (LWT), three MK 54 Exercise Torpedoes and related equipment for an estimated cost of USD 63 million."The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today," the DSCA statements read.About the sale of Harpoon air-launched missiles, the DSCA release said: "Also included are containers, spare and repair parts, support and test equipment, publications and technical documentation, personnel training and training equipment, Specialized Assignment Airlift Missions (SAAM), US Government and contractor representatives technical assistance, engineering, and logistics support services, and other related elements of logistics and program support."The proposed sale, DSCA said, will improve India's capability to meet current and future threats from enemy weapon systems."The Harpoon missile system will be integrated into the P-8I aircraft to conduct anti-surface warfare missions in defense of critical sea lanes while enhancing interoperability with the United States and other allied forces. India will use the enhanced capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defense."On the sale of torpedoes, the DSCA informed that the Government of India had requested to buy sixteen MK 54 All Up Round Lightweight Torpedoes (LWT) and three MK 54 Exercise Torpedoes (MK 54 LWT Kit procurement required)."Also included are MK 54 spare parts; torpedo containers; two (2) Recoverable Exercise Torpedoes (REXTORP) with containers; Fleet Exercise Section (FES) and fuel tanks built into MK 54 LWT Kits (above); air launch accessories for fixed wing; spare parts; training, publications; support and test equipment; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistics support," the agency said. "The MK 54 Lightweight Torpedo will provide the capability to conduct anti-submarine warfare missions. India will use the enhanced capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defense. India intends to utilize MK 54 Lightweight Torpedoes on its P-8I aircraft," DSCA added.The organisation also said that the proposed sale will not "alter the basic military balance in the region.""This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defensive partner, which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia region," the releases from the DSCA read.The P-8I aircraft is equipped for long-range anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance in support of the broad area, maritime and littoral operations. Its communication and sensor suite includes indigenous equipment developed by defence PSUs and private manufacturers. (ANI)

