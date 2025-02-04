Washington DC, February 4: A US military plane is deporting migrants to India, marking the farthest destination for such flights under the Trump administration, Reuters reported, citing a US official. The official, who requested anonymity, said that Additionally, the Pentagon has begun providing flights to deport over 5,000 immigrants held in US facilities in El Paso, Texas, and San Diego, California.

So far, military aircraft have flown migrants to Guatemala, Peru and Honduras. Military flights are a costly way to transport migrants. According to Reuters, a military deportation flight to Guatemala last week likely cost at least USD 4,675 per migrant, Reuters reported. On January 24, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had stated that it would facilitate the return of Indian nationals "overstaying" or residing without proper documentation in the United States or "anywhere in the world." US Immigration Crackdown: Congress Will Pass Sanctions Against Countries Who Don’t Cooperate With Trump Administration’s Order on Deportation, Says House Speaker Mike Johnson.

During a press briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We are against illegal immigration, especially because it is linked to several forms of organised crime." He added, "For Indians not just in the United States, but anywhere in the world, if they are Indian nationals and they are overstaying, or they are in a particular country without proper documentation, we will take them back, provided documents are shared with us so that we can verify their nationality and that they are indeed Indians. If that happens to be the case, we will take things forward and facilitate their return to India."

White House Press Secretary had announced on January 24 that "the largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway."Sharing a post on X, Karoline Leavitt said, "The Trump Administration also deported hundreds of illegal immigrant criminals via military aircraft. The largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway. Promises made. Promises kept." Donald Trump Immigration Crackdown: Senior US Official Travels to Venezuela To Urge Nicolas Maduro’s Govt To Take Back Deported Migrants and Release Imprisoned Americans.

In another post, she said, "The Trump Administration arrested 538 illegal immigrant criminals including a suspected terrorist, four members of the Tren de Aragua gang, and several illegals convicted of sex crimes against minors. Deportation flights have begun. President Trump is sending a strong and clear message to the entire world: if you illegally enter the United States of America, you will face severe consequences." Notably, Trump during his presidential campaign in 2024, had promised that he would declare a national emergency to carry out mass deportations of migrants living in the US without legal permission. Just after taking office on January 20, he signed executive orders declaring a "national emergency" at the southern border with Mexico.

