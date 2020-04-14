US Diplomat Expresses Appreciation for India's Wheat Assistance to Afghanistan

World. (File Image)

Washington D.C. [US], April 14 (ANI): The US on Monday (local time) expressed appreciation for India's move to provide wheat to land-locked Afghanistan saying COVID-19 has made regional connectivity and working together more important than ever."COVID-19 has made regional connectivity and working together more important than ever. Great to see India working with Afghanistan to provide 75,000 MT of wheat as well as medication during this difficult time. Together we will get through this challenge," said Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Alice Wells.India had on Sunday shipped the first consignment of 5,022 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat to Afghanistan to ensure food security during this difficult phase. "251 containers carrying the first consignment of 5,022 MT of wheat out of the total gift of 75,000 MT from India to Afghanistan set sail from Kandla port to Chabahar port today. The remaining consignments will follow in the weeks ahead," the Indian embassy in Afghanistan had announced.Last year, India Ambassador to Afghanistan Vinay Kumar had said that India would gift 75,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan.The Indian embassy here had also announced that New Delhi will send 5,00,00 hydroxychloroquine tablets soon.India has cleared the first list of 13 countries for hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) export, which includes Afghanistan. (ANI)

