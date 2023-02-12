Lucknow, February 12: The Uttar Pradesh Congress has been conducting its outreach campaign "Hath Se Hath Jodo Abhiyan" in three phases ahead of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for 2024. As part of the campaign, which is an extension of the recently concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi, various programmes are being held at village, block and district levels to reach out to people, particularly the youth and women, ahead of the elections, the party said in a statement.

The campaign started on January 26 and will continue for two months. Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, in-charge of "Hath Se Hath Jodo Abhiyan" in Uttar Pradesh, highlighted various events under the campaign at a press conference at the state party office. Congress Forms Drafting Committee for Its Plenary Session.

In the first phase of the campaign, Congress workers and leaders will visit every household and distribute a "charge sheet" against the Narendra Modi government listing its anti-people policies and highlighting issues such as high unemployment and rising inflation, according to the party statement. The Congress alleged that the BJP is a "Bhrastachar Jumla Party".

Hooda said that in the second phase of the campaign, party workers' conference and youth fairs will be organised at the district level. In the third phase, large meetings -- "Workers Mahasamagam and Mahamela" -- will be organised. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will address these meetings. Kharge Slams BJP, Says Entire Wealth of Country Gone into One Person's Hand.

Hooda said Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the party leadership have been raising issues concerning women. Women's march will be taken out in each state under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi, he said.