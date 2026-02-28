Balochistan [Pakistan], February 28 (ANI): Dozens of impoverished and deserving women staged a protest in Quetta on Thursday, blocking the Quetta-Karachi National Highway in front of the Deputy Commissioner's House, according to a report published by The Express Tribune (TET).

As per TET, the demonstrators , many of whom depend on government assistance to feed their families during the holy month of Ramazan, accused provincial authorities of failing to distribute the Chief Minister's announced Ramazan ration package. The women alleged that despite making repeated visits to the Deputy Commissioner's office and submitting formal applications, essential food items such as flour, rice, cooking oil, and other groceries have not reached those in need.

Also Read | Iran-Israel Conflict Escalates: 40 Killed in Strike on Girls’ School in Minab as US and Israel Launch Major Offensive.

Chanting slogans, the protesters expressed anger over what they described as unfulfilled government promises. "We circle the DC office every day, but nothing happens," one woman was quoted as saying. The demonstrators claimed that the ration relief announced at senior levels, similar to the previous year, has once again failed to reach the poor, severely affecting their ability to observe fasts and prepare iftar meals.

The protest caused major disruption as the highway blockade brought traffic to a standstill for several hours. Long queues of vehicles reportedly stretched in both directions, leaving travelers, transporters, and fasting commuters stranded under intense heat. One passenger traveling to Karachi told TET that he was stuck as iftar time approached, without access to water or food.

Also Read | Why Is Gold Price Rising Today?.

The protesters demanded the immediate distribution of the Ramazan ration packages, publication of a transparent list of eligible beneficiaries, and strict action against officials allegedly involved in corruption or administrative mismanagement.

According to TET, the women warned that if their demands are not addressed promptly, the protest would intensify and the highway would remain blocked indefinitely. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)