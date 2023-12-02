Veteran actor Junior Mehmood, known for his roles in films like Kati Patang and Aan Milo Sajna among others, is currently battling with stage four cancer.

Jr Mehmood's close friend Salam Kazi told ANI, "He was ill for 2 months and initially we thought that he might have some minor problem but after that suddenly his weight started decreasing." Jamie Lever Shares Sweet Picture to Wish Father Johny Lever on His Birthday.

"And when the medical reports came, it said there was cancer in the liver and lungs and a tumour in the intestine and he has also developed jaundice. So the treatment going on, but the doctors said it's a stage four cancer." Johnny Lever Birthday Special: From Baazigar to Dulhe Raja, 5 Best Performances of The Ace Comedian That You Should Watch!

Actor Johnny Lever also paid a visit to Jr Mehmood at his Mumbai residence.

Jr Mehmood (67) has been featured in over 200 films in different languages. He is best known for movies like Brahmachari (1968), Mera Naam Joker (1970), Parvarish (1977), and Do Aur Do Paanch (1980).