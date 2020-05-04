Virus: Thane to Build Temporary 1000-bed Hospital in 3 Weeks

Thane, May 4 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde on Monday asked Thane district authorities to set up a 1000- bed hospital in the next three weeks on the lines of a facility coming up in BKC in Mumbai to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

An official said Shinde, the state's Urban Development minister and MLA from the district, chaired a review meeting after which it was decided to convert the Thane Municipal Corporation's 'Global Impact Hub' into a temporary 1000-bed hospital to treat COVID-19 patients.

Among those who attended were Mayor Naresh Mhaske, TMC commissioner Vijay Singhal, senior civic health officials and representatives of Jupiter Hospital, which will provide technical assistance to set up the facility, and Indian Medical Association.

"The temporary facility will have 500 beds with oxygen, 500 without oxygen, as well as ICU, path lab, X-ray centre, fever clinic etc," he added.

The Global Impact Hub is a proposed co-working and start-up ecosystem venture of the civic body spread over several thousand square feet.

As on Monday, Thane district has 1183 COVID-19 cases. PTI COR BNM BNM 05041936 NNNN

He returns on a loan deal until the end of the season from Chinese club Dalian Professional.

Carrasco scored 23 goals, including one in the 2016 Champions League final that Atlético lost to Real Madrid. He made 124 appearances in his first stint with Atlético.

Villarreal presented striker Paco Alcácer on Friday, a day after securing his move from Borussia Dortmund.

Sevilla also presented midfielder Jesús “Suso” Saénz two days after he joined the club on loan from AC Milan for this season and the next.

"I really wanted this to happen," the 26-year-old Suso said.

"We all made a huge effort and I am here, which is what I and my family wanted. I have been away since I was 16 and it is important to come back home." (AP)

