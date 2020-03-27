Wage Under MNREGA Affixed as Rs 201 Per Day in UP from April 1

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has affixed the wage for unskilled labour as Rs 201 per day under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGA) from April 1."On the basis of central government notification, the Uttar Pradesh government has affixed the wage for unskilled labour under MNREGA as Rs 201 per day," Manoj Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary to the state government, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department wrote in a letter addressed to concerned officials.Singh urged the officials to get the order implemented from the said date. (ANI)

