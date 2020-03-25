Watch Movie, Listen to Songs but Stay Inside: Hima Das Urges Fans

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Ace Indian sprinter Hima Das on Wednesday made an appeal to fellow countrymen to stay inside their homes as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.In the video posted on Twitter, Hima said, "I request everyone to stay inside their house with family and please follow the lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.""Watch movie, listen to songs, practice art but stay inside your house with family. You can also do yoga to maintain your overall health," she added.Earlier in the day, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also urged people to stay at home in view of the COVID-19 outbreak and said that this 'simple task' can save millions of lives.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown of the entire country for 21 days in an unprecedented measure to halt the spread of coronavirus.According to a recent update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 562 positive cases for coronavirus have been confirmed in the country. (ANI)

