We Let Ourselves Down Massively with Bat, Says Kohli

Wellington [New Zealand], Feb 24 (ANI): As India suffered a 10-wicket defeat at the hands of New Zealand, skipper Virat Kohli on Monday said that the side did not show enough competitiveness and let themselves down "massively" with the bat."This is a game where we did not show enough competitiveness. In the past, we have known that we have played good cricket even when we have lost and we have been in the game. I think we let ourselves down massively in the first innings with the bat," Kohli said in the post-match press conference here.India displayed a poor performance with the bat throughout the match at Basin Reserve as they managed to score just 165 runs in the first innings and 191 in the second innings.New Zealand, who had scored 348 runs in the first innings, only needed nine runs in their second innings to win the match. The hosts chased down the total in just 1.4 overs and handed the visitors their first defeat in the World Test Championship.Kohli also admitted that there is no shame and harm in accepting the defeat. "We have to understand that we were not at our best in the game and there is no shame and harm in accepting that. Only when we accept this, we will come out in the next game with a much better mindset and much better competitiveness that we have shown as a team. That is the representation of the Test team," he said.With this win, New Zealand has moved to the fifth spot in the World Test Championship standings.The Kiwis and India will now lock horns in the second Test at Christchurch from February 29. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)