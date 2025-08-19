Washington, August 19: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday (local time) met with US President Donald Trump at the White House, discussing efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war through diplomatic means. Zelenskyy expressed his desire to stop the war, saying, "We need to stop the war. We need to stop Russia and we need support from American and European partners." Trump and Zelenskyy discussed the possibility of a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to bring an end to the conflict.

"We live under a lot of attacks. Today, there have been a lot of attacks and a lot of wounded people. We need to stop the war. We need to stop Russia, and we need support from American and European partners. We support President Trump's idea to stop the war diplomatically and are ready for a trilateral meeting. I think it's a good idea," he said. A reporter asked Trump who had the better cards, Ukraine or Russia, referencing the disastrous Trump-Zelenskyy meeting back in February, where the former told Zelenskyy that he did not have 'cards'. Zelensky Can End War With Russia ‘Almost Immediately’ or ‘He Can Continue to Fight’: US President Donald Trump.

"I'm not going to say that. Listen, this isn't my war. It's Joe Biden's war. He had a lot to do with this happening, and we want it to end. The people of Ukraine have suffered incredibly. The war's going to end and when it ends, I can't tell you. This gentleman wants it to end, and Vladimir Putin wants it to end. The entire world wants it to end. I've ended six wars, and I thought this would be the easiest one, but it's not the easiest one. It's a tough one. A lot of reasons for it, and they'll be talking about it for a long time, but they'll be talking about the others," he said.

He also claimed to have ended six wars during his presidency, although the accuracy of this claim is disputed. "India, Pakistan, we're talking about big bases. We're talking about maybe when you look at -- just look at some of the wars in Africa, and Rwanda and the Republic of Congo have been going on for 31 years, and so we've done a total of six. Including the fact that we obliterated the future nuclear capability of Iran. I think we will get this solved also," he said.

European leaders, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, joined the meeting to demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine and push for strong security guarantees in any post-war settlement. Trump expressed further optimism about his meeting with European representatives to help stop the war. Ukraine Peace Deal: Volodymyr Zelenskyy Thanks US for Security Guarantees, Calls for Trilateral Talks With Russia.

"We're going to be meeting with a great representative group and seven very powerful, very big countries and great people. All my friends and I're going to have some suggestions made. They would like to see peace. We'll have everlasting peace. I hope it will happen immediately. I hope it doesn't have to go on and think people will be very happy when that's announced," he said. Trump mentioned that his wife, Melania, had written a letter to Putin, expressing her concern about the effects of the war on children. He joked that Melania loves their son more than him, adding that she feels strongly about the humanitarian impact of the conflict.

"The First Lady felt very strongly. She watched the same thing I watched and you watched. I see things you don't get to see and it's horrible. But she has a great love for children. She has a wonderful son that she loves, probably more than anybody, including me! I hate to say it. But she loves her son and loves children and hates to see something like this happening, and that goes for other wars too," he said. Trump said that the funerals and the killing of innocent people in any war hurt Melania.

"She sees the heartbreak, the parents and the funerals you see on television. All these funerals. We want to see something other than funerals. She felt it was a beautiful letter. It was very well received by him and did ask me to say she would love to see this end. She says it very openly, very proudly and with great sorrow because so many people have been killed," he said.

