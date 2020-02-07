Weak Start for Lahiri and Atwal at AT&T National

Pebble Beach (CA), Feb 7 (PTI) In a below par show, Anirban Lahiri shot one-over 73 while Arjun Atwal managed a three-over 75 on the opening day of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, here.

Lahiri has been struggling for form while Atwal is playing his first event of the 2020 season at Spyglass Hill.

Lahiri had four birdies against five bogeys and was T-95, while Atwal had one birdie, two bogeys and one double.

Nick Taylor opened with an eagle and ended with two birdies for an 8-under 63 at Monterey Peninsula on a gorgeous day even though a lot of attention was on Spyglass Hill, which featured Dustin Johnson (69) and Phil Mickelson (68), along with five NFL quarterbacks that included Peyton Manning and his recently retired brother, Eli.

There are three courses in the rotation with Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and Monterrey Peninsula.

He led by two shots to par over Patrick Cantlay (Spyglass) and Chase Seiffert (Pebble Beach), who each had a 6-under 66.

Defending champion Phil Mickelson, whose third-place finish in Saudi Arabia last week was his best result in a year, was a bit disappointed with his 68 at Spyglass as he drove well.

Dustin Johnson had a 69 at Spyglass, while Jordan Spieth checked in at 70.

Among those at 5-under par were Charley Hoffman, who holed out from the fairway for eagle on No. 4 at Spyglass.

