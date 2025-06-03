Kolkata, June 3: A 45-year-old woman died after being run over by a bus while trying to get down from the vehicle in Kolkata's Behala area on Monday, police said. The accident took place near Pushpasree Housing in Thakurpukur police station area, a police officer said. The woman, identified as Jamuna Mondal from Amtala in South 24 Parganas district, was trying to get down from the bus but she fell down as her feet got entangled in her saree and she came under the wheels, he said. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: Drunk Lorry Driver Jumps Divider, Rams 2-Wheeler Before Veering Off Road in Nandikotkur; CCTV Video Surfaces.

"The bus was seized but the driver managed to flee the spot. We have launched a manhunt for him," he added.

