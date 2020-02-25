Why Hate Someone over Wrong Pronounciation: Jimmy Neesham on Trump's 'Soo-chin' Tendulkar Remark

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): As Donald Trump ended up referring Sachin Tendulkar as 'Soo-chin' at the 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium, many continue to mock the American leader over the mispronunciation of the name of Master Blaster.Trump gave a special mention to Indian cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. The visiting President was not able to pronounce Sachin's name and ended up saying -- "Soo-chin Tendulkar".However, New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham had a crackling observation to make and said that why someone should be hated just on the basis of wrong pronunciation when there can be more solid reasons to hate the same person."Why to hate someone for the pronunciation of names they've never heard before when there are so, so, so many better reasons to hate them," Neesham tweeted.On Monday, ICC also posted a video in which Sachin's name can be seen replaced by Soo-chin Tendulkar in the official record book.ICC captained the video post, "Sach-Such-Satch-Sutch-Sooch- Anyone know".The 'Namaste Trump' event was based on the lines of the 'Howdy Modi' programme that was addressed by Narendra Modi and Trump during the Prime Minister's trip to Houston last September.Around one lakh people gathered for the event. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Governor Acharya Devvrat and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly were also present at the stadium.On Monday, the US President arrived in Ahmedabad, on a two-day visit to India, along with his wife Melania and a ministerial delegation that also included his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner.Trump also paid a visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra. He will depart tonight after wrapping up his engagements in Delhi. (ANI)

