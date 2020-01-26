Williamson Wins Toss, Opts to Bat Against India in 2nd T20

Auckland, Jan 26 (PTI) New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat against India in the second T20 International at Eden Park, here on Sunday.

Both the captains have fielded the same teams that played on Friday at the same venue. India are leading the series 1-0.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, K L Rahul (w), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(C), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert (wk), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner and Hamish Bennett. PTI

