Wipro GE Healthcare, PPHF Partner with K'taka Govt to Support COVID-19 Referral Hospital

Bengaluru, May 8 (PTI) Wipro GE Healthcare and its NGO partner People to People Health Foundation (PPHF) have tied up with the Department of Health and Family Welfare to help Karnataka fight COVID-19 with medical equipment, the company said on Friday.

An administrative office at Kandhya Bhawan in Ramanagaram was transformed into a dedicated COVID-19 referral hospital recently, a company statement said.

Wipro GE Healthcare and PPHF jointly provided an ICU comprising nine motorised beds, 50 isolation beds, 500 PPEs and N95 masks to ensure safety of doctors and frontline healthcare workers, it further said.

"We appreciate the timely support from Wipro GE Healthcare and People to People Health Foundation (PPHF) for supporting the dedicated COVID-19 referral hospital and donating essential protective supplies for emergency responders. Let us come out together stronger than ever as a nation," Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu was quoted as saying.

"The manner in which the government, healthcare sector, companies and society hasve come together to solve the challenges arising out of COVID-19 is truly outstanding," said Nalinikanth Gollagunta, managing director, Wipro GE Healthcare.PTI GMS SS

