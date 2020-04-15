With 2 New COVID-19 Positive Cases in Punjab, Total Count Reaches 186

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 15 (ANI): Two more COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Punjab on Wednesday, taking the total cases in the State to 186.The government said that two COVID-19 positive cases include one each from Patiala and Sangrur, the contact of the positive Tablighi case.The total coronavirus positive cases in the State include 146 active cases, 27 cured and 13 deaths, informed the government. There are 146 active COVID-19 cases in the State while 4,404 patients have been tested negative for the coronavirus so far. India's count of coronavirus cases has risen to 11,933, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.Out of the total tally, 10,197 cases are active while 1344 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated and 392 people have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

