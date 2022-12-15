Karachi, Dec 15 (PTI) At least one person was killed and 12 others injured in a fresh clash that erupted at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the restive Balochistan province on Thursday.

The firing took place in the border town of Chaman, Deputy Commissioner of Chaman Abdul Hameed Zehri told the media.

Also Read | UK Shocker: Indian-Origin Doctor Manish Shah, Facing Three Life Sentences for 90 Sexual Offences, Found Guilty of Assaulting Four More Women.

He said one person was killed and 12 others who were injured in the firing have been moved to a hospital.

Zehri said the firing began from the Afghan side of the border town which is an important trade post between the two countries.

Also Read | Gruesome! Man's Scalp and Ear Ripped Off After His Ponytail Gets Caught in Second-Hand Machine at Work in England; Court Fines Company ?70,000 Plus Costs.

However, in a statement, the Afghan defence ministry accused Pakistan of initiating the skirmish, adding that Kabul considers dialogue as the only logical way to resolve problems.

The fresh incident comes just four days after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the unprovoked firing by Afghan Border Forces on civilians in Chaman on Sunday in which seven people were killed and 16 others were injured.

The Pakistan foreign office and defense minister Khawaja Asif later said the interim Afghan government had apologised for the incident and the matter had been resolved.

In November, the border post was closed for an indefinite period when an armed man from the Afghan side opened fire on Pakistani security personnel at the Friendship Gate, resulting in the death of one soldier and injuries to two others.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)