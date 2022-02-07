Locals find shelter at an evacuation centre, as Cyclone Batsirai sweeps Madagascar (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Antananarivo [Madagascar], February 7 (ANI): A total of 10 people have been killed and approximately 48,000 were left displaced, after Cyclone Batsirai struck Madagascar, according to the office of disaster and risk management.

Several people died as houses collapsed in the town of Ambalavao, about 460 kilometres south of the capital Antananarivo.

It was the second major storm to hit the island nation in two weeks, reported Al Jazeera.

The storm caused huge damage to the island uprooting trees and destroying buildings.

Moreover, some 10,000 people on La Reunion island were still without electricity on Sunday, three days after the tropical cyclone passed through it, injuring 12 people on its path.

Tropical Storm Ana had affected at least 131,000 people across Madagascar in late January, with nearly 60 people killed, mostly in the capital Antananarivo, reported the news agency.

The storm Ana had also hit Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, causing dozens of deaths. (ANI)

