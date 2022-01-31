Mohammed Bin Nasser Bin Ali Al Zaabi, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Defence of Oman with Defence Secretary of India Ajay Kumar

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and Mohammed Bin Nasser Bin Ali AL Zaabi, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Defence of Oman attended the 11th meeting of the India-Oman Joint Military Cooperation Committee on Monday.

Kumar, from the Indian side, said that India is keeping records of all vaccinated individuals digitally with the help of the Aadhar identification system.

Also Read | Pakistan Media Freedom Report: Press Freedom Deteriorated in 2021 Compared to Previous Two Years in the Country.

Notably, Oman is a strategic partner of India and an important interlocutor at Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Arab League and Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) for a, said MEA in a statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)