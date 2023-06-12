Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

New York, Jun 11 (AP) At least 13 people were injured early Sunday when an apparent street party in Syracuse, New York, turned violent.

Syracuse police Lt. Matthew Malinowski told reporters that at least four people suffered gunshot wounds and five others suffered apparent knife wounds.

The other victims were apparently accidently struck by vehicles fleeing what the department called a “large gathering of hundreds of people" on the city's West Side.

All of those injured, three males and 10 females between the ages of 17 and 25, are expected to survive, he said.

The 13 known victims were located on the street or later at hospitals, Malinowski said.

Police went to the scene just before 12:30 a.m. to investigate a report of shots being fired.

Police were investigating Sunday to determine what led to the violence and whether the stabbings preceded or followed the shots being fired. (AP)

