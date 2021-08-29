Paris [France], August 29 (ANI): Thirteen law enforcement officers received injuries during protests against the COVID-19 health passes in the French city of Marseille, the Bouches-du-Rhone police said on Saturday.

"Police prefect expresses its support to the 13 injured police officers," Sputnik reported citing the police department's tweet, adding that three people had been arrested.

Also Read | US Still ‘In Charge of Kabul Airport’, Troops Began Retrograding, Says Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby.

Almost 160,000 demonstrators took part in the nationwide rallies against the health passes on Saturday.

Last weekend, nearly 215,000 opponents of the measure took part in marches across France, according to Sputnik.

Also Read | Pakistan Gave Birth to Taliban to Counter India, Says Former Afghan Envoy Mahmoud Saikal.

In July, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a series of new restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19, including a special health pass indicating that a person has either been vaccinated or has a negative test result for COVID-19.

At the end of last month, the pass was already required in museums, theaters, movies and all public events attended by over 50 people. Starting August 9, it became mandatory in restaurants, bars, shopping centers, airplanes and long-distance trains, Sputnik reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)