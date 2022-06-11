Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], June 11 (ANI): Two Pakistani police personnel were killed in an exchange of fire with an alleged drug smuggler in Kalabat village in Swabi District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, local media reported on Saturday.

Providing details of the incident, an official said that the incident took place at the time when the police were patrolling the area in Kalabat village in the morning.

The police patrolling team was led by an in-charge of Kalabat police post, Assistant Sub-Inspector Yasir Khan, reported Dawn.

The police party came under fire from the smuggler. The smuggler was identified as Salman Khan. He was a resident of the same village. Assistant Sub-Inspector Yasir Khan said the policemen retaliated against the fire and an encounter ensued.

The official said a constable, namely Aamir Khan, was killed on the spot, while ASI Yasir Khan was seriously injured. He was taken to Bacha Khan Hospital Complex, Shahmansoor, where he succumbed to injuries, as per the media portal.

Funeral prayers for killed police personnel were held in the Shahmansoor Police Lines. Provincial police chief Moazzam Jah Ansari, DIG Mardan division Yasin Farooq, DPO Swabi Mohammad Shoaib Khan, SP investigation Fayaz Khan and other officials attended the funeral.

The killed police officer Yasir hailed from Adina village, while the constable Aamir belonged to Katgram village. Speaking with the local media over the incident, IGP Ansari expressed his grief over the killing of the two police personnel. He said there were six cases registered against the outlaw, who was a threat to people of the area.

The encounter occurred 10 days after a policeman was killed when unidentified assailants stormed his house in Doubian village. An FIR has been lodged in the Topi city police station against the killed outlaw under Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, reported Dawn. (ANI)

