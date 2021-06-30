Peshawar, Jun 30 (PTI) Militants from Afghanistan fired across the border at a security check post in a former Taliban stronghold in a tribal district in northwestern Pakistan, killing two soldiers, the Pakistani military said on Wednesday.

The militants targeted the security check post in the Khudar Khel area in tehsil Datta Khel in the North Waziristan tribal district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan armed forces.

Two soldiers were killed in the attack.

The Pakistan troops promptly responded to the attack, the ISPR said.

Pakistan has consistently asked Afghanistan to ensure effective management and control on their side of the border, it said.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the continuous use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan,” the ISPR said.

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province Mehmud Khan strongly condemned the incident.

Khan expressed condolence over the death of two soldiers in the attack on the check post.

Pakistan shares a lengthy, porous border with Afghanistan.

North Waziristan and other tribal regions that were merged into northwestern Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in 2018 long served as sanctuaries for local and foreign militants.

Military operations to flush militants from the tribal districts, have pushed the insurgents across the border.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)