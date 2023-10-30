Makhachkala [Russia], October 30 (ANI): More than 20 people were injured when protesters stormed a Russian Makhachkala airport in Dagestan, including police and civilians, TASS reported.

According to the local Ministry of Health, ten people are in hospitals, with two of them in critical condition.

"Doctors from republican hospitals are treating ten injured in the incident at Makhachkala airport. There are moderate to severe injuries among both police officers and civilians. Two people are in critical condition. Doctors are doing everything they can to save their patients' lives. Over ten more people with minor injuries sought outpatient medical care," TASS quoted the Russian Health Ministry.

Police in Russia's Dagestan have arrested multiple rioters who stormed the runway at Makhachkala airport on Sunday.

"After unidentified persons appeared in the landing area of the Makhachkala airport it was decided to temporarily close the airport for arrivals and departures," it said. "Flights that were to land in Makhachkala have been directed to other airports." the Russian Aviation authority said.

Several hundred people gathered at the airport protesting against the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. They broke into the airport's building and landing area after the arrival of a regular flight from Tel Aviv.

Reacting to the reports of the Airport being stormed by Anti-Semitic rioters the U.S. Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism (SEAS) Deborah E. Lipstadt said there was no excuse for targeting Jews.

"We condemn the violent protests that have been reported in Russia threatening Israelis and Jews. We call on Russian authorities to ensure their safety. The U.S. stands with Israel and the entire Jewish community as we see a surge in antisemitism throughout the world. There is no excuse for targeting Jews or engaging in anti-Semitic incitement anywhere" the Ambassador posted on X. (ANI)

