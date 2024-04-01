Tel Aviv [Israel], April 1 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces announced on Monday the death of the 600th soldier since October 7.

Staff Sgt. Nadav Cohen, 20, was killed by an anti-tank missile in Khan Yunis. A resident of Haifa, Cohen served in the IDF's 7th Armored Brigade.

Also Read | Turkey Local Elections 2024: Jolt to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan As Turkey’s Opposition Registers Big Win in Local Polls.

He will be laid to rest in Haifa on Monday evening.

The majority of the 600 fallen soldiers were killed defending Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Cohen is also the 256th soldier to fall since the ground invasion of Gaza was launched on October 27.

Also Read | Poland: Three Adults, Two Children Crushed to Death As Strong Winds Topple Trees in Rabka-Zdroj Town.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)